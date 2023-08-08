NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 117,300 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $42,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

NIKE Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,850,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,479. The company has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,461 shares of company stock worth $27,004,332 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

