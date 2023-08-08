NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Raised to $19.20

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nomura lowered NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price target on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.28.

NIO Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. 53,637,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,818,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. NIO has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in NIO by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $1,819,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in NIO by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIO by 22.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 109,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

