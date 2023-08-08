NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $14.82

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.82, but opened at $13.95. NIO shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 14,042,654 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.03.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NIO by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of NIO by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

