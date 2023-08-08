Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.96 to $3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $892 million to $902 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $907.84 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.70 to $0.77 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Novanta Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $172.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.23 and its 200-day moving average is $163.24. Novanta has a 52 week low of $111.02 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.22 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 85.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 227.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

