Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 626.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.46. The stock had a trading volume of 466,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,186. The company has a market capitalization of $217.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.24. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.