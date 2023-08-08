NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush upgraded NovoCure from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.50.

Get NovoCure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVCR

NovoCure Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVCR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. 1,175,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,485. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.33. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,538,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $71,417,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,661,000 after purchasing an additional 719,265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,714,000 after buying an additional 487,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $22,334,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.