NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Securities

SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVCR. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.50.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.60.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in NovoCure by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

