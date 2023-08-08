NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Up to $26.92

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $28.09. NovoCure shares last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 175,908 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NovoCure Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.60.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 26.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in NovoCure by 99.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NovoCure by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in NovoCure by 79.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NovoCure by 47.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Further Reading

