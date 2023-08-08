NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 170,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics that is in phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
