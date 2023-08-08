NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 170,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 10,884.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics that is in phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

