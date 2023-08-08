NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Raised to $58.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NUVA. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.75.

NuVasive Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $40.00 on Friday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.53 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth approximately $3,019,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 503,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in NuVasive by 18.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

