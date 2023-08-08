Nuvation Bio’s (NUVB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Nuvation Bio stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 530,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $426.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.71. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
