Nuvation Bio’s (NUVB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 530,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $426.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.71. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.