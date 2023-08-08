Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Position Increased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.92% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUMG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,449 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $376.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

