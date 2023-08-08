NV5 Global (NVEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NV5 Global Trading Down 1.2 %

NV5 Global stock opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.26. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $89.30 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,840 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,043,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,962,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,712,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVEE shares. Maxim Group raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NV5 Global

About NV5 Global

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.