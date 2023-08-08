NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CEO Sells $2,641,760.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,698,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eugene James Bredow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,358.33, for a total transaction of $9,537,495.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00.

NVR Price Performance

NVR traded down $38.98 on Tuesday, hitting $6,348.76. 15,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,510. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,816.55 and a 12 month high of $6,474.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6,125.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,694.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. NVR’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $123.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its position in NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

