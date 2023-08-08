O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 723,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,990,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 10.7% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,490 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

