O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.1% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.62. 177,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,046. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $66.13. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
