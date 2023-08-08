Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded by Hovde Group

Hovde Group cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 190,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

