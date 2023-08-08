OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 46.6% against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $66,120.83 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

