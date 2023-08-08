Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $91.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,677,000 after acquiring an additional 946,369 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

