Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 130.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,582 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $15,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after acquiring an additional 79,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $81.00. The company had a trading volume of 319,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

