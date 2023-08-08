ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.54-$5.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONEOK also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.64.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.18. 3,257,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

