Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $135.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ONTO. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

ONTO stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $120.58. The company had a trading volume of 92,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,299. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $126.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average is $93.87. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $339,804.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,746 shares of company stock worth $1,200,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.