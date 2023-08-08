Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $135.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ONTO. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.
In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $339,804.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,746 shares of company stock worth $1,200,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
