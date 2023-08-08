Oppenheimer Cuts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $55.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AYX. Loop Capital cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alteryx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alteryx

Alteryx Trading Down 18.2 %

Insider Transactions at Alteryx

NYSE AYX traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,145,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

(Get Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.