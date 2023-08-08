Oppenheimer Cuts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $48.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FVRR

Fiverr International Price Performance

Fiverr International stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. 34,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,145. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.73 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.