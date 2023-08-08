Oppenheimer Raises KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $91.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,284. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,417,129.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,000,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 354,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 588,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,953,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 60.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

