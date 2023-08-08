O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells 7,633 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $929.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,953. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $933.01 and its 200-day moving average is $887.07.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.