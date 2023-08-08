O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $67,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

ORLY stock opened at $931.76 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $933.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $887.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.19, for a total transaction of $96,019.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,107.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.19, for a total transaction of $96,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,107.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,216. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.