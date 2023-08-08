Organogenesis (ORGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts expect Organogenesis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

Shares of ORGO opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.66 million, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $6.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORGO shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organogenesis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 245.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

