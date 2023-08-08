Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives $18.37 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $6.10 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

In related news, CEO Charles Angus Pacala purchased 86,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $501,403.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 562,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,433.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $69,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,095.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Angus Pacala bought 86,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $501,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,433.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 143,000 shares of company stock worth $837,501 and have sold 12,782 shares worth $72,385. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period.

OUST opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.18. Ouster has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. The company had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ouster will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

