Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 8.23%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OSG opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $4.51.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,632.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter worth $59,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overseas Shipholding Group



Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

