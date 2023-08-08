Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Director Sells $146,303.79 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.85. 762,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,944. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.84 and its 200-day moving average is $109.24. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,343,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $55,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 878.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 559,459 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $42,129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 25.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,578,000 after buying an additional 448,175 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on OC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.92.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

