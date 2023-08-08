Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.92.

NYSE OC opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $143.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.74%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 210,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Owens Corning by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,236,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,908,000 after buying an additional 131,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

