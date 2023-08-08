Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Citigroup

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 1.2 %

Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 930,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 38,780 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $746,127.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 747,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,375,223.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 38,780 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $746,127.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 747,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,375,223.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,635 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,129 over the last three months. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,214,000 after acquiring an additional 126,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,030,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,167 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

