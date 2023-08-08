Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.1 %
OXLCM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $25.40.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
