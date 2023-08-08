PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.64. 1,719,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,524. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

