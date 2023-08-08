Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.92% of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000.

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028. Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05.

The Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PAMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund invests in US mid-cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PAMC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

