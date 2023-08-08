Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT Raised to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Pactiv Evergreen stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. 58,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,826. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,815,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after buying an additional 3,380,554 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,054,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 103,746 shares during the period. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

