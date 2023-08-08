Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.04.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,927,099 shares of company stock valued at $67,298,462 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

