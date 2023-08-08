Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLMR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $120,660.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $528,440. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Palomar by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 152,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 241,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Palomar by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $58.43 on Thursday. Palomar has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.04.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

