Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $34.68. 524,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 865,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

PARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

