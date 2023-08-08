Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PARA. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

PARA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,022,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,945,355. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 130.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 65.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

