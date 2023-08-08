Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to C$42.50

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PRMRF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

PRMRF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,626. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

