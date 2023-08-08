Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ PASG opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.99. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Insider Transactions at Passage Bio

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 617,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $518,600.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,458,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,396.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 77.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Passage Bio by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.