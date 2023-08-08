Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $84.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $920.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 151,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 151,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 32.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 96,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

