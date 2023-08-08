Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $213.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $204.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.73.

PCTY traded down $8.45 on Friday, reaching $199.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,763. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.11. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $274.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.67 and its 200 day moving average is $193.47.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $618,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,156,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,563,277. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $20,589,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

