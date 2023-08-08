Paylocity’s (PCTY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $325.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $199.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.73.

NASDAQ PCTY traded down $8.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.58. 137,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.47. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $274.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $1,164,500.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,747 shares of company stock worth $22,563,277 in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,945 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Paylocity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,501,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 36,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after purchasing an additional 257,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

