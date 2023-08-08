PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 101.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,531,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,207,000 after buying an additional 353,560 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.42. 23,375,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,382,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

