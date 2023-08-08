PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 101.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,531,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,207,000 after purchasing an additional 353,560 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 25.4% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 54.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,375,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,382,796. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.84.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

