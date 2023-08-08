PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.90.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $64.42. 23,375,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,382,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

