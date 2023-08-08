PayPal Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 231,951 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the typical volume of 171,981 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,375,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,382,796. PayPal has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

